Silicon Valley grew thanks to years of low-interest rates. But the biggest bank run in U.S. history this month may indicate that the era of easy money and risky moves may be over for that industry.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes gets the latest from Derek Thompson, staff writer of the Atlantic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.