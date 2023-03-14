© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
3/14: WRKF's HD radio signals are operating normally following a brief interruption for regular maintenance on Monday. Thank you for your patience.

Biden goes back on former progressive campaign stances in recent policy, angering some Democrats

Published March 14, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT

President Biden gave the greenlight for an Alaska oil project this week after he campaigned against drilling in 2020. It’s just the latest example of Biden moving away from some progressive policies he fought for the first half of his presidency.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets analysis from Princeton presidential historian Julian Zelizer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.