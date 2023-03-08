© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
3/7: The online stream for WRKF Classical is operational following an outage on Monday.
Some users may experience reduced fidelity or brief interruptions of service to the WRKF Classical online stream while we perform repairs. We apologize for any inconvenience.

This historic treaty might save the world's oceans

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published March 8, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST
Activists from Greenpeace display a banner before the United Nations headquarters during ongoing negotiations at the UN on a treaty to protect the high seas.
Activists from Greenpeace display a banner before the United Nations headquarters during ongoing negotiations at the UN on a treaty to protect the high seas.

After more than fifteen years of disagreement and discord–there isfinallyalegally bindingU.N. accord to protect theworld’s oceans. The historic high seas treaty was agreed on Saturday in New York. 

The treaty is a major step toward the goal to protect at least 30 percent of ocean areas by 2030 – that was a target President Joe Biden laid out for the United States in 2021. And it’s part of a broader land and marine conservation commitment of the United Nations known as 30×30.

Very little of the highseas,only two hundred miles outside of national borders, hasbeensubject to protection.And till now, international waters have been largely governed by fragmented patchworks of global agreements and organizations.

Sowhat took so long in coming to an agreement on governing the high seas? And once it is ratified, what does it mean for marine life conservation? 

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Maya Garg