The challenge of getting accurate news into Russia

Published March 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST

As the physical war in Ukraine continues, a second war is playing out alongside it: the information war. Early in the conflict, many international news organizations left Russia — some were forced out for coverage and others left for safety and impartiality reasons. This has left a very small number of impartial news organizations operating in Russia.

Kiryl Sukhotski oversees all of Radio Free Europe’s Russian-language services, one of the few news organizations still managing to get news to the Russian people.

Sukhotski speaks to Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee about the challenges the organization faces and overcomes.

