© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
3/7: The online stream for WRKF Classical is operational following an outage on Monday.
Some users may experience reduced fidelity or brief interruptions of service to the WRKF Classical online stream while we perform repairs. We apologize for any inconvenience.

23 people face domestic terrorism charges after protesting Atlanta's so-called 'Cop City'

Published March 7, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST

Police arrested at least 23 people amid violent protests at the site of a planned law enforcement training facility outside Atlanta. Opponents call it “Cop City” and claim the project betrays the city’s commitment to green space.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes gets the latest from WABE’s Chamian Cruz.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.