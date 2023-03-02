1A Remaking America: Can solar power help fix drought-ravaged farmlands?

The American West is experiencing its worst drought in over 1,000 years. That’s making a lot of farmers rethink their sustainability practices and reimagine land that has become infertile.

One way to innovate is via solar energy. Solar panels can make use of depleted land and help offset a farm’s energy costs. They also preserve groundwater and help with crop growth.

There is a price to be paid. The transition isn’t always cheap. Could expanding solar on farmland make it harder and more expensive to feed America?

We go to California where there’s plenty of sun and an appetite to reach aggressive climate goals to hear about the possibilities.

This show was part of 1A’s Remaking America collaboration with six partner stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

