© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The online stream for WRKF Classical is unavailable due to a hardware failure. We are working to restore service.
WRKF Classical's HD2 radio broadcast is unaffected. WRKF's main channel is unaffected. Thank you for your patience.

Washington Post investigation uncovers massacre in Tigray villages perpetrated by Eritrean troops

Published March 1, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST

An investigation by our editorial partners at the Washington Post has found evidence of a massacre perpetrated by Eritrean troops in the neighboring Tigray region of Ethiopia. Soldiers killed more than three people across several villages. The attack took place just days before a peace deal put an end to a bloody two-year conflict in Tigray.

Katharine Houreld is the Washington Post’s correspondent based in neighboring Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. She led this investigation and joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to discuss her findings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.