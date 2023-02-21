© 2023
'We will not tire:' Biden affirms a strong commitment to Ukraine and pushes back on Putin

Published February 21, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST

NPR’s Frank Langfitt joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about President Biden’s speech in Warsaw.

Biden is in Poland today ahead of the one-year mark of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He addressed thousands of spectators waving Polish, Ukrainian and U.S. flags in the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw.

