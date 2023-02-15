1A Record Club: Remembering Burt Bacharach

Going all the way back to the ’60s, Burt Bacharach made his mark on the pop music industry with his lush, melodic tunes.

He passed away on Feb. 8 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 94 years old.

Lyricist Hal David and singer Dionne Warwick were his most famous collaborators, producing hits like “Walk On By” and “I Say A Little Prayer.”

As he grew older, his love for the craft of music-making didn’t let up. He collaborated with Daniel Tashian on the Grammy-nominated record “Blue Umbrella” in 2020.

We got the 1A Record Club together in remembrance of Bacharach to discuss his legacy and influence on the pop music industry.

