© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WRKF's HD channels are off the air and WRKF's FM signal is operating with reduced power due to a technical failure. Some listeners may be be affected.
Our online streams are operating normally. Thank you for your patience.

New routes are allowing earthquake aid to reach rebel parts of Syria

By Ruth Sherlock
Published February 14, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST

New routes have opened up for getting aid to rebel parts of Syria damaged by last week's earthquake — but thousands need help.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
See stories by Ruth Sherlock