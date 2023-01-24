© 2023
'My Selma' tells kids what it was like to grow up Black in 1960's South

Published January 24, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST
Willie Mae Brown at a book launch event for "My Selma." (Luana Maria Şeu)
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Willie Mae Brown, author of “My Selma: True Stories of a Southern Childhood at the Height of the Civil Rights Movement.”

“My Selma” book cover. (Courtesy of Macmillan)

Book excerpt: “My Selma: True Stories of a Southern Childhood at the Height of the Civil Rights Movement”

By Willie Mae Brown

Excerpted from “My Selma: True Stories of a Southern Childhood at the Height of the Civil Rights Movement” by Willie Mae Brown, published on Jan. 3, 2023 from Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR, an imprint of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

