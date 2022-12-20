What's going on with Title 42?

The controversial pandemic border restriction known as Title 42 is set to remain in place a little longer than expected. Late Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court granted an 11th-hour request by a group of Republican attorneys general seeking to extend the border restrictions.

What does this all mean? Immigration attorney Jeremy McKinney is president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to explain.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.