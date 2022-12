Ukraine armed forces say they have shot down 13 Russian drones over Kyiv Wednesday morning. No casualties have been reported. The city’s residents, as much of Ukraine, are preparing for a frigid winter with major power cuts.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with The Washington Post’s David Stern in Kyiv.

