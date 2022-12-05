Multiple substations attacked in North Carolina, leaving tens of thousands without power

Electrical substations in Moore County, North Carolina were damaged by gunfire on Saturday. This has left tens of thousands without power.

State officials have called the outages intentional and malicious, and both state and federal agencies are investigating. Duke Energy says the power outage could last well into this week for some.

WFAE reporter Nick de la Canal joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.