Mail theft is on the rise — and some ballots are getting caught up

The U.S. Postal Service has advised customers to avoid sending mail using blue drop boxes due to a rise in mail theft. Groups of criminals are stealing mail to obtain money checks and a small number of ballots appear to be getting caught up in the net.

David Maimon, who studies cybertheft at Georgia State University, explains what he’s found to Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd. He says the ballots are unlikely to be the target of the theft.

Find USPS’s statement on election mail security here.

