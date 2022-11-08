Layoffs and hiring freezes sweep tech industry giants

Meta — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp — is expected to announce the first significant layoffs in its history. And it’s not alone: Hiring freezes, layoffs or a combination of both are expected at other major tech giants including Amazon, Apple and Lyft.

Many are facing issues with shrinking businesses and fears of a looming recession for the first time in their history. Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins host Robin Young for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

