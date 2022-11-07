Emotions in politics: Why feelings often matter more than facts

There are 569 Republicans on the ballot in the midterms. And more than half of them deny or question President Biden’s win in 2020. Former President Donald Trump continues to have a grip on the Republican party.

Arlie Hochschild has spent a decade trying to understand the conservative right and how they see the world. She is a sociologist at the University of California Berkeley and the author of the 2016 book “Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.