Brazil's Bolsonaro still hasn't conceded defeat, over a day after Lula da Silva's win

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — There is silence from current Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost Sunday's runoff election, denying him a second term. More than 36 hours after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's victory, Bolsonaro still has not conceded.

The outspoken right-wing populist Bolsonaro has remained uncharacteristically quiet. He hasn't even issued a public statement.

His communications minister said Bolsonaro plans to meet with the country's Supreme Court justices but will not contest the election results, Reuters reported late Tuesday morning.

Da Silva, a leftist former two-term president, won the election with 50.9% of the vote, compared to Bolsonaro's 49.1% — the slimmest margin in Brazil at least since its return to democracy in the 1980s.

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva holds the hand of his wife, Rosangela "Janja" da Silva, while delivering a speech to supporters after winning the presidential runoff election, in São Paulo on Sunday.

Bolsonaro's continued silence has fueled concerns that he may refuse to recognize the results, as he has previously warned. But some of the incumbent's allies have acknowledged the election defeat, and the fact that da Silva's victory has also been acknowledged abroad would make it much harder for Bolsonaro to contest the results.

Bolsonaro allies say he will concede, but will not congratulate da Silva.

Speaking to supporters in São Paulo on election night, President-elect da Silva said, "Anywhere else in the world, the president who lost would have called me by now and conceded."

Truck drivers and other supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro block BR-101 highway in Palhoca, in the metropolitan region of Florianópolis, Santa Catarina state, Brazil, on Monday, protesting Bolsonaro's defeat in the presidential runoff election.

Meanwhile, truck drivers loyal to Bolsonaro continue to block roads in at least 13 different Brazilian states, leading to major disruptions. The road to São Paulo's international airport was blocked and many flights were canceled due to disruption.

Many truckers are among the most diehard of Bolsonaro supporters, having benefited from policies such as lowering diesel costs.

On Tuesday morning, the Brazilian Supreme Court ordered federal highway police to clear the blockades.

Bolsonaro once said "only God" could remove him from office and has repeatedly made unfounded declarations about electoral fraud throughout the election cycle.

But President-elect da Silva is moving forward with transfer plans. Local media are reporting that Lula, as he is popularly known, will start naming his transition team as early as Tuesday. He is due to take office on Jan. 1.

