'Black girl magic' Texas judicial candidates that campaigned together in 2018 run again in 2022

Four years ago, 17 Black women were elected as judges in Harris County, Texas — home to Houston — marking a record 19 on the bench there. Their campaign was known as “Harris County Black Girl Magic.” This year, 15 of those elected in 2018 are up for re-election.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with judge Erica Hughes, now a federal immigration judge, about how much their presence made a difference on the bench.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.