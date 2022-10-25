The weather is getting colder and streaming services are bundling up. Streamers are offering cable-like discounts for package deals. Walmart and Costco are working on partnering with streamers for an Amazon-like combination of discounted shipping and unlimited viewing. Some phone plans offer music streaming.

By one study, the average household spends $219 a month on subscriptions (to streaming, games, music and non-entertainment services). With discounts and bundles on the rise, how does the streaming economy work?

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee discusses with reporter Sarah Krouse, who covers Netflix and streaming for the Wall Street Journal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.