Could Democrats lose control of the Oregon governor's office?

For four decades, Democrats have had a tight grip on the governor’s office in Oregon. But the seat may soon slip from their grasp as Republican candidate Christine Drazan has a viable path to victory.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks learns more about the tight governor’s race from Lauren Dake, a political reporter and producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting.

