The culture of abuse in the NWSL

A new investigation has documented a broad culture of abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The report was commissioned by US Soccer. Some commentators have called it a bombshell, but players and reporters have been raising flags on the issue for years.

Thereport into theNationalWomen’s Soccer League focuses not just on incidentsof abuse, but also on the broad culture of abuse–whether itscomplaints being ignored, or coachesnot being penalized following complaints.

Sally Jenkins from the Washington Post discusses the investigation and the fallout on women’s soccer.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5