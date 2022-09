Lawmakers in Congress struck a deal to keep the Food and Drug Administration funded for five years. But as a compromise, Democrats had to agree not to issue any extra policy reforms during that time.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong checks in with Rachel Cohrs, a Washington correspondent with our partners at STAT News.

