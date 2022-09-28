European leaders say Nord Stream pipeline leaks were caused by Russian sabotage

Three leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Europe were most likely caused by explosions near the pipeline that happened almost simultaneously earlier this week.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam about why European leaders say it’s Russian sabotage and what that might mean for energy supplies and tensions between Europe and Russia that have grown since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

