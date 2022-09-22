Nina Totenberg on her life in journalism, from breaking Anita Hill's story to friendship with RBG

She’s been called one of NPR’s “Founding Mothers,” but most people know NPR legal correspondent Nina Totenberg from her clear and detailed explanations of the latest Supreme Court decisions.

Among her many groundbreaking stories was her scoop on the sexual harassment allegations made by law professor Anita Hill against now-Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Throughout her career there have been controversies too, among them criticism of the close relationships, and friendships, she forged with her sources — Ruth Bader Ginsberg among them.

Her new book is “Dinners With Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships” in which she celebrates and defends that friendship. Totenberg joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for a conversation about her career, her relationships and her new book.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

