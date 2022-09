In the U.K., prime minister Liz Truss‘s first order of business: Address climbing energy prices.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt speaks with Simon Evans, an editor at U.K. website CarbonBrief about what Truss has done and whether that’s enough as fall and winter approach.

