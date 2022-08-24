Pete Buttigieg takes aim at airlines after summer of travel chaos

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg sent a letter to nine of the major U.S. air carriers last week, criticizing their role in the “unacceptable” travel chaos many have endured this summer.

Buttigieg called on airlines to provide meals and hotels for passengers caught out by cancellations and delays. He also added that the department was considering new regulations for the industry following the troubled summer for travelers.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Scott Tong to discuss the summer of chaos and Buttigieg’s words of warning.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

