What the search warrant affidavit for Mar-a-Lago might reveal

Published August 19, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen on November 1, 2019 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
The search of Mar-a-Lago was for highly classified information. So what might be revealed and what would be redacted in the affidavit of the search warrant after a judge has ordered it released? The Justice Department says it will be highly redacted to protect the investigation.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine Banks.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

