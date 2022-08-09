Tropical disturbance has 30% chance of forming, according to hurricane forecasters

Hurricane forecasters are continuing to track a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, and there is a small chance it will develop into a tropical depression later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Wednesday morning, a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the

Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The system still has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression. The image’s yellow shaded area illustrates where a storm could form and has lengthened since yesterday, edging closer toward islands in the Caribbean.

The system is expected to move west and northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the Atlantic.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be less favorable for a storm to form by this weekend. There are no other disturbances currently in the Gulf.

As Louisiana enters peak hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted earlier this summer that 2022 will be the seventh above-average hurricane season in a row.

This story has been updated to include the latest information from the National Hurricane Center as of Wednesday, Aug. 10.

