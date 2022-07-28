The WRKF Founders Luncheon is back. Join us!

Engage with community leaders at this forum of ideas.

Steven V. Roberts is our speaker this year. His 50 years in journalism include a nationally syndicated newspaper column and 25 years at the New York Times.

He will speak at the luncheon on Friday, September 30, 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza, Baton Rouge. After the event, Steven will sign his new book, Cokie: A Life Well-Lived. It’s a chronicle of his late wife’s career at NPR and her devotion to the welfare of women. We’ll have the book available for purchase at the event.

We’ll also honor Taylor Caffery with WRKF’s Founders Award.

You’re sure to enjoy this fun gathering! And you will help ensure WRKF remains a vital source of independent news and cultural programs.

Friday, September 30 at noon at Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge

Reserve your table or ticket