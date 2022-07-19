© 2021
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The home of the Pittsburgh Steelers is being renamed and redecorated

Published July 19, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. In Pittsburgh, it's the end of an era. The home of the Steelers is being renamed and redecorated. For 20 years, the stadium was called Heinz Field and giant Heinz Ketchup bottles framed the scoreboard. Naming rights expired, though, so now it'll be known as Acrisure Stadium. Those ketchup bottles loved by Steelers fans were removed by cranes. The last comes down today. What will they do with them? No one knows. Anyone got room in the fridge? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.