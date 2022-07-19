The home of the Pittsburgh Steelers is being renamed and redecorated

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. In Pittsburgh, it's the end of an era. The home of the Steelers is being renamed and redecorated. For 20 years, the stadium was called Heinz Field and giant Heinz Ketchup bottles framed the scoreboard. Naming rights expired, though, so now it'll be known as Acrisure Stadium. Those ketchup bottles loved by Steelers fans were removed by cranes. The last comes down today. What will they do with them? No one knows. Anyone got room in the fridge? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.