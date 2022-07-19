© 2021
Bison have been reintroduced in England for the first time in thousands of years

Published July 19, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Bison have gone into forest management. European bison resemble their American cousins. And scientists reintroduced them in England for the first time in thousands of years. The Guardian says they're eating their way through dense forest. They chew bark, squash plants and open space for new growth. The more diverse forest absorbs more carbon. And this reminds me, how did the bison's mother say farewell? Bye, son. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.