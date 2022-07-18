Uvalde report details multiple systemic failures on day of shooting

A new report from Texas House members investigating the Uvalde shooting finds numerous failures surrounding the shooting.

The report also found that nearly 400 law enforcement officers responded to the shooting, but it still took over an hour for someone to confront the shooter.

Here & Now‘s Miles Parks speaks with Jerry Clayton of Texas Public Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.