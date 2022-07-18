RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend. J.Lo wrote on her website, we did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out, love is patient - 20 years patient. For those who don't know, J.Lo and Ben first got engaged in 2002, then called it all off just days before they were supposed to say I do. But after two decades apart, Bennifer is finally getting a fairytale ending, and my Gen X dreams have come true. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.