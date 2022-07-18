An emu named Emmanuel becomes a viral sensation on TikTok

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida posts educational videos of its cows and pigs and ducks. But their emu named Emmanuel steals every scene. Emmanuel relentlessly tries to peck the camera and sometimes succeeds.

(SOUNDBITE OF TIKTOK VIDEO)

TAYLOR BLAKE: Emmanuel, don't do it. Emmanuel, don't choose violence today.

Emmanuel's now a viral sensation on TikTok. And, apparently, merch is on the way.