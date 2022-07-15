Madrid zoo animals enjoy their summer popsicles

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A heat wave is baking parts of Europe. The forecast for Madrid today is 105 degrees. Luckily, that's Fahrenheit, not Celsius. A Madrid zoo is keeping animals cool and hydrated by feeding them homemade popsicles. A giant panda is on video enjoying a watermelon popsicle, which sounds appealing, although the fish popsicles for the seals sound like more of an acquired taste. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.