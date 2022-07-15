A secret portrait of Van Gogh was discovered behind another painting

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh was recently uncovered at the National Galleries of Scotland. It's been hidden for over a century on the back of a painting called "Head Of A Peasant Woman." Experts discovered the impressionist's work when they X-rayed the piece for an exhibition. It's believed the "Starry Night" artist reused the canvas to save money. The image shows him sitting with a scruffy beard, a brimmed hat and an exposed left ear.

