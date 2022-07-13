Hundreds of people enjoyed an underwater concert this weekend in the Florida Keys

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Sea creatures off the Florida Keys got a concert. The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival attracted divers. It's to promote preserving the nation's only coral barrier reef. People enjoyed ocean-themed hits like "Yellow Submarine" and "The Little Mermaid" theme played through waterproof speakers. Concertgoers said the music sounded muted, but they were compensated with a piano pun. They were playing the keys.

