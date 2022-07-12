The Contreras brothers will play together at the MLB All-Star game

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The MLB All-Star Game announced its starting lineup, and it's a family affair. The National League picked two brothers. Willson Contreras is a catcher for the Cubs. His younger brother, William Contreras, is a designated hitter for the Braves. This is the fifth pair of brothers to play together as starters in the All-Star since 1942. Their team will square off against the American League next week. I guess baseball is, indeed, in their blood.

