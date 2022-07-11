Sea lions chase away California beachgoers

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Sea lions like their space. At a beach in California, two sea lions started chasing people who got too close and woke them. Of course. Video shows the moment of panic. The sea lions waddled after a fleeing crowd before swimming away in the ocean. Nobody was hurt. Experts are using this moment to remind people that sea lions are adorable but insist on a right to sleep. If you want to take pictures, stay 50 feet away.

