'Yackety Sax' becomes the soundtrack to Boris Johnson's resignation

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Best known as the theme for "The Benny Hill Show," this became a soundtrack yesterday for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation. After a suggestion in a tweet from actor Hugh Grant, a protester played "Yakety Sax" on a portable speaker while members of Parliament were interviewed.

UNIDENTIFIED MP: Nobody has obviously formally declared to that yet. Sorry about the noise here.

A goofy note to play the PM out on.