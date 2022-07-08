A California woman finds an Olympic gold medal inside a fast-food bag

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

It's hard to get an Olympic gold medal, but a woman in Anaheim, Calif., found one on the ground. Maria Carillo told The Washington Post she was walking her dogs when she found a fast-food bag with something heavy inside. Alongside the burger wrappers was a gold medal from the Tokyo Games that had been stolen from the starting center of the U.S. women's volleyball team. Thanks to Maria, Jordyn Poulter has her medal back. I wonder if, just for a second, Maria thought about wearing the medal. I would have.

