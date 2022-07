On Thursday, educator Dr. Julieta García is one of 17 individuals to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. García was the first Mexican American woman to preside over a university.

She talks about the importance of education in her community and her family.

