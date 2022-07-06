Guinness World Records recognizes Betty Nash as the longest-serving flight attendant

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. As of tomorrow, Betty Nash will claim the title of the longest-serving flight attendant in history. When she started in 1957, one of her favorite routes, New York to D.C., cost just 12 bucks. Back then, flight attendants were called stewardesses, she had to weigh in before each shift to stay on the payroll, and she used to pass out cigarettes and matches after the meal service. This fall, the 86-year-old will count 65 years of securing passenger safety. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.