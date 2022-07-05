When a Minnesota woman took a DNA test, her results came back with a surprise

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. When Eiley Misfeldt took a DNA and ancestry test, her results came back with a surprise - a sister. Misfeldt and Soojee Dufresne were born in South Korea, but they were separated a few months after birth when they were adopted by different families. Misfeldt in Minnesota contacted Dufresne, who's three years older, in New York, and they met for the first time over the weekend. Now they planned a trip to South Korea together to learn more about their family history and probably about each other. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.