© 2021
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

When a Minnesota woman took a DNA test, her results came back with a surprise

Published July 5, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. When Eiley Misfeldt took a DNA and ancestry test, her results came back with a surprise - a sister. Misfeldt and Soojee Dufresne were born in South Korea, but they were separated a few months after birth when they were adopted by different families. Misfeldt in Minnesota contacted Dufresne, who's three years older, in New York, and they met for the first time over the weekend. Now they planned a trip to South Korea together to learn more about their family history and probably about each other. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.