Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For this July 4, a letter written by Alexander Hamilton in 1780 is returning to public view. It was considered lost - stolen, actually - from the Massachusetts Archives decades ago. Now it's back and on holiday display at the Commonwealth Museum next to Massachusetts's original copy of the Declaration of Independence. Hamilton's impassioned plea to the Marquis de Lafayette warns of a British threat in Rhode Island. Broadway sequel, anyone? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.