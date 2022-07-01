Tips and advice on medical debt for the 100 million Americans struggling to pay

More than 100 million Americans are saddled with medical debt arising from health care costs.

According to a joint investigation by Kaiser Health News and NPR, just over half of all American adults have grappled with some form of medical debt in the past five years. The report also found that most Americans do not know how to avoid health care-related debt.

Jeanne Pinder, CEO and founder of ClearHealthCosts.com, says the high price of medication, routine procedures and consultations play a major part. The cost of essential medical practices, she says, are far more expensive in the U.S. than in almost any other developed nation.

“The system is run by people and organizations that are focused on their 7% growth for next year and not your $2,000 deductible bill,” Pinder says.

Repercussions for those who accrue medical debt manifest in a wide range of ways. Some see their credit scores plummet or lose their home or car when they cannot pay the astronomical rates. Others avoid seeking medical care altogether in fear of accumulating a mountain of debt.

“We hear of people who are being taken to court,” Pinder says. “We hear of people who actually have had so many medical bills that they refuse to go to the hospital or the doctor because they are afraid they can’t pay.”

Pinder offers advice on how patients can work the system in their favor for routine checkups and procedures. Her methods are tried and true: Pinder recently obtained a routine MRI for a family member. She asked to pay as a cash customer, which massively reduced the cost of the scan.

Pinder advises patients to check out the below resources if they get into a tricky situation with medical bills. The health care system can appear confusing and complex, so Pinder shares some pointers on how to navigate it. And, you can read her blog post about appealing a bill.

Tips for navigating medical costs and debt, from ClearHealthCosts.com CEO Jeanne Pinder



Thomas Danielian produced and edited this interview for broadcast with Gabe Bullard and Catherine Welch. Danielian also adapted it for the web.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.