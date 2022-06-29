Operation 'Drunk as a Skunk' was successful in Lincoln, Neb.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

Who hasn't had a skunky beer, but what about a skunk in your beer?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED OFFICER: This call just stinks.

MARTINEZ: A video from animal control officers in Lincoln, Neb., shows a skunk with its head stuck inside a can of beer. An officer holds a towel over the animal while another removes the can. The skunk slinks away without spraying the officers, and their social media post was perfect. Operation Drunk as a Skunk was successful.

