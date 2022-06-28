A public library in Maryland held a fundraiser that left a lasting impression

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In Maryland, the Anne Arundel County Public Library recently held a fundraiser that left a lasting impression. Book lovers had a chance to get literary-themed tattoos from Lucky Bird tattoo shop. Forty percent of the proceeds went towards funding for the county libraries. The event definitely made a mark. There are already talks of future tattoo fundraisers. Lots of people get a serpent on their arm - I'm thinking the very hungry caterpillar. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.