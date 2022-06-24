U.S. swimmer sinks to the bottom of the pool and her coach jumps in to save her

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A scary moment this week at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest - U.S. artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was finishing her solo routine when she fainted and sank to the bottom of the pool. Team USA coach Andrea Fuentes dove in, grabbed Alvarez and got her to the surface for medical attention. She's feeling fine now and may even swim today in the team final. Afterward, her coach said, we push through our limits, and sometimes we find them. It's MORNING EDITION.